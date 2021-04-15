She was born Jan. 29, 1928 in Pearson, Okla. and moved to San Jacinto in 1943.
She lived a very full life. She was Miss San Jacinto in 1949.
She had the fastest hot rod in the area, racing back in the day at Soboba Indian Reservation. She then settled down a bit and met her husband Darell Martin, who preceded her in death, in Bakersfield in 1959. They then moved to Long Beach for a short stay before moving to Idyllwild, where they owned and operated The Coffee Cup Café (now Jan’s Red Kettle).
They then moved to the Palm Springs area where they stayed until 1972 when they moved to Beaumont.
She had various careers during her life from owning several restaurants, to waitressing, to security at K-Mart.
Betty Jo Martin is survived by her children George Martin (Ginny), Nancy Pruden (Ernie), Jana Beck (John), Susie Wall (William), and Ray Martin; 12 grandchildren; and 14 great- grandchildren.
