Bertha S. Munoz

Bertha S. Munoz passed away on Sept, 5 in her home, at the age of 64.

She was retired and a resident of Cabazon.

Munoz is survived by daughters, Veronica Coria of Banning, Rebecca Ruiz of La Quinta, Angelica Dale of Cabazon, Andreah Dale of Cabazon; sons, Gabino Dale of Cabazon, Lawrence Moreno of Cabazon, Albert Gabriel Jr. of Cabazon; sisters, Florencia Padilla of Dumas, Texas, Valentina Damian of La Quinta, Pauline Smith of St. John, Ariz.; brothers, Ventura Munoz of Banning, Gabino Munoz of Beaumont.

Munoz has 10 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by father Gabino Munoz and mother Gregoria Munoz of Coachella.

Munoz’s celebration of life will be on Sept. 21 at LifePoint Church at 11 a.m.

