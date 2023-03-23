Bernie Inocencio died peacefully on March 15, 2023, in his home with his loving wife by his side.
Bernie was 69 years old, born in New York and raised in Banning.
He is survived by his wife Debbie Inocencio of 29 years, his brother Thomas Inocencio of Idyllwild and his sons Ryan Inocencio of Washington, Sean Inocencio of Washington, Andrew Inocencio of New Mexico, David Weil of Las Vegas and four grandchildren.
A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 25, at Wiefels & Son Mortuary, 50 E. Nicolet St., Banning.
