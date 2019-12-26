In loving memory of Bernard Martin Fontes, a.k.a “Bernie” “Bern” “Berndog” and “Uncle B.”
Bernie passed away on Dec. 16.
Bernie was born to his loving parents Ben and Debbie Fontes on Sept. 15, 1981 in Banning — something that he was always so proud of.
He loved his town and all of the many family members and friends who lived in Banning.
He was the youngest in the family, always trying to tag-along with his older brothers Ben and Cliff.
He grew up with a close group of friends who are still connected to this day.
He loved playing baseball as a kid and played football and baseball, and was a member of the Banning High School Bronco Marching Band.
He worked for Banning Unified School District for several years.
Bernie loved going offroading, fishing, shooting guns and smoking meat.
He was mechanically inclined and could fix just about anything, just like his mom.
Bernie also loved to play the drums, a musical ability that Bernie inherited from his talented father.
Bernie and his best friend Jay started playing music together when they were around 17 and started a metal band called Burgundy in 2002.
He went on to have four children: Clifton, Nadia, Helena and Anissa, who were the light of his life.
He was engaged to his middle school sweetheart and soulmate Kandice.
Bernie made a lasting impact on everyone who knew him.
He was funny and a little obnoxious at times, but he had an unconditional love for everyone.
He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
Please go to www.wiefelsmortuary.com for updated funeral services information.
Commented