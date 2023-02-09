OBIT Muckleroy.tif

Bennett O. Muckleroy, 91, of Cherry Valley passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Thursday evening, Jan. 26, 2023.

He was a beloved husband, farther, uncle, grandfather, great-grandfather, friend, co-worker, and family member to so many.

Ben is survived by his daughters Debbie Hilt of Bullhead City, Ariz., Brenda Danielson of Cherry Valley and Pam Work of Victorville.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Shirley Muckleroy and his son Daniel Muckleroy

Ben had a long career at ALCOA. He enjoyed woodworking, and greatly enjoyed connecting with his family. He was a legendary storyteller and was always the first one to show up with a toolbox when someone was in need.

A funeral service will be held at the gravesite at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 24, at Crestlawn Memorial Park, 11500 Arlington Ave., Riverside.

