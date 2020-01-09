Lifelong Beaumont resident Benjamin Fierro Rios died on Dec. 29, at the age of 92.
He was a retired ranch foreman.
He is survived by his daughter Cynthia Ochoa of Beaumont; brothers Fred Rios of Running Springs and Robert Rios of Twin Peaks; sister Vera Mendoza of Lake Elsinore; granddaughters: Veronica Brey of Beaumont, Lynn Rios of 29 Palms, Marlana Ochoa of Beaumont, Diana (Michael) Lara of Beaumont, Michelle (Lorenzo) Avalos of Banning and Felicita Ochoa; grandsons William Rios of Beaumont, Danny Rios of 29 Palms, and Ray Ochoa Jr. of Beaumont; and 11 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Amelia; and sons Ben Rios Jr., William Rios and Michael Rios; and one grandson.
Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. today at St. Kateri Tekakwitha, 1234 Palm Ave., Beaumont. Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery, 1315 Edgar Ave., Beaumont.
Weaver Mortuary and Crematory in Beaumont is handling arrangements.
