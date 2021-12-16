Benjamin Duyan

Obit-Ben Duyan (Weaver).tif

Benjamin Benigno Duyan or Ben of Banning died Dec. 7, 2021. He was 83.

He was born June 19, 1938 in Tayug, Pangasinan in the Phillipines.

Ben worked for William Furnace in Colton for 18 years. His special achievements were gaining U.S. citizenship and Ring of Honor.

He is survived by wife of 37 years Janet M. Duyan; sons Isabelo N. Duyan and Nelson PiDuyan; daughters Christina L. Duyan and Cherry PiDuyan; and five grandchildren.

Ben was preceded in death by father Isabelo S. Duyan and mother Christina Duyan (Benigno).

Arrangemets were made by Weaver Mortuary, 1177 Beaumont Ave., Beaumont, 92223.

