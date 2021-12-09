Obit-Beatriz Velasco (Weaver).tif

Beatriz Eugenia Velasco, 70, of Banning passed away Nov. 21, 2021.

Beatriz was born June 3, 1951 in Aguas Calientes, Mexico.

Beatriz liked to travel and paint.

Beatriz leaves behind her husband Rodolfo Arturo Inclan; sons Sergio Velasco, and Roberto Velasco and five granddaughters.

Beatriz is preceded in death by her father Juan Velasco and her mother Aurora Velasco.

A service for Beatriz will be held Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 at 3 p.m. at Weaver Mortuary, 1177 Beaumont Ave., Beaumont.

Beatriz will be put to rest in Parraquia san Judas Tadeo, Ensenada, Baja California.

Memories may be shared at www.weaver-mortuary.com for the Velasco family.

