Beatríz Adela Smith went to be with her savior Jesus Christ on Sept. 25, 2021, at her
Banning home, while with her son Regi.
She was born Feb. 11, 1947, in Riverside.
Beatríz resided in Banning for over 67 years, where she attended elementary school and junior high and graduated from Riverside Polytechnic High School.
It was at Riverside Polytechnic High School that she met the teacher whose teaching style, patience, and interest in her life had an incredibly profound impact on her.
So much so, that even at a young age, Beatríz recognized her true calling was to become a teacher.
She graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree from Johnston College at the University of Redlands where she made lifelong friends.
One these friends, Kathy Siegenthaler, fondly remembers first seeing Beatríz on the Johnston College commons attending college as a single parent with her young son Regi.
Beatríz had to have been one of the few — if not only — student with a young son at college during those days.
Beatríz later earned a Master of Arts degree in education with an option in reading and literacy from California State University, San Bernardino.
Beatríz taught School in the Banning Unified School District for over 40 years.
She spent her teaching career at Susan B. Coombs Intermediate School and Nicolet Middle School where she taught sixth grade, eventually specializing in teaching English as a second language to multiple grade levels.
She loved her colleagues and students at both schools.
In her 26 years of teaching at Nicolet Middle School, it understandably came to have a very special place in her heart. There she served as chairperson of the Language Arts Committee, taught English as a second language, was twice awarded on-site Teacher of the Year, District Teacher of the Year, and the California League of Middle Schools Region 10 Educator of the Year 2019-2020, which was to have been presented in Sacramento in March 2021, but was postponed to a later presentation on Zoom.
No award came close to the fulfillment and joy that teaching students in the classroom setting brought her.
She loved the people she worked with. Even more, she loved teaching, encouraging, and telling her students she believed in them, and that each and every one of them was important and special.
Beatríz was very involved in her community. Her sense of determination and confidence were unshakable once her mind was made up to take action. She was one of four women, which included Ruth Rutherford, Tracy Wells, and Vernita DeRouen, who started the YMCA. in Banning.
She was involved with Banning Church of the Nazarene, the Mexican-American Scholarship Dinner, Friends of the Banning Library District, and the annual RAE of Hope Retreat, sponsored by the Bianca Rae Foundation.
As a member of the Friends of the Banning Library, Beatríz was instrumental in starting a scholarship for high school students.
She was an active member of the San Gorgonio Pass Education Foundation.
Beatríz made unique contributions in each area.
Her friend and colleague on the foundation, Betty Meltzer, fondly remembers the supply boxes which Beatríz shopped for to fill with school supplies for new teachers in the district.
There were usually about 30 new teachers each year, and she knew where to go to get the best deals to find different and interesting items.
Beatríz worked hard on all of their projects.
Beatríz always chose to see the positive and good in people regardless of gender, political affiliation, skin color, religion, sexual orientation, nationality, origin or socioeconomic status.
More importantly, she was always willing to help people whenever she could.
As much as Beatríz was a loving and dedicated teacher, she was an even more loving and dedicated mother.
She will be greatly missed by her son, Reginald A. Smith, his wife, Melissa, and many family, friends and coworkers.
