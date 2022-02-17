Barbara Zeller age 88 passed away Feb. 2, 2022.
Barbara was born in Nebraska in 1933. Her parents were affectionately known as Bud and Mickey.
She had an older sister named Deanie that has also passed away. Barbara was married to Gerald Zeller for 65 years. He passed away four years ago. Barbara has 5 children, seven grandchildren, and nine great grandchildren. Barbara and Gerald retired to Beaumont Calif in 1991, where they lived out their remaining years.
