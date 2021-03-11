Barbara Silos passed away at the age of 64 on Jan. 24, 2021 at San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital in Banning.
She was born July 13, 1956 in Yuma, Ariz.
Barbara attended school and graduated from Beaumont High School.
She worked as a voice-program aide and driver for developmentally disabled adults for 17 years. Barbara followed Christian beliefs and attended church at the Fellowship of the Pass in Cabazon. Barbara was a loving mother, grandmother, aunt, and sister. She will be deeply missed and forever in our hearts.
Barbara has reunited with her parents Domingo G. Silos and Rafaela M. Silos of Beaumont; sister Isabel Silos of Beaumont; and son Dominic Silos of Beaumont.
She will be missed dearly by her son Kevin (Irene) Lopez of Beaumont; granddaughters Yoni Alyssa Lopez, Olive Willow Lopez, Aesop Rafaela Lopez, and Lapis Lazuli Lopez of Beaumont; brothers Steve Silos, Joaquin (Dina) Silos, and Domingo Silos of Beaumont; nephew Steve (Kim) Silos of San Bernardino; niece Lisa (Benny) Ramirez of Beaumont; nephew Adrian Silos of Beaumont; niece Regina Silos of Escondido; nephew Joaquin (Khira) Silos of Anthem, Ariz.; niece Myra (Alex) Sedillo of Wylie, Texas; and multiple great and great-great nieces and nephews.
A graveside and burial service will be held March 19, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Sunnyslope Cemetery, 40 Pennsylvania Ave., Beaumont.
