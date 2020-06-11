On May 29, Barbara Louise Bollinger went to be with the Lord peacefully, surrounded by family.
She was born in Zanesville, Ohio on Jan. 28, 1934.
After marrying she moved to California with her family and lived in Culver City until 1972, then moved to Beaumont, where she lived the next 48 years.
She was a devoted Catholic. She was a nurse for over 50 years. She loved caring for others. She was preceded in death by her husband Bernard (Bud) Eugene Bollinger; parents Elden Frye and Mary Snyder Darr; brother Ronald Darr; and granddaughter Jacqueline Nichole Warren.
She is survived by her sister Phyllis Fennell of Tehachapi; children Jennifer Bollinger of Lake Charles, La., Tina Bollinger-Lowe of Beaumont, Debra Bollinger Crothers (Jerry) of Vicksburg, Miss. and Tim Bollinger (Stephanie) of Cherry Valley.
She has nine grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren. She will be truly missed.
