Barbara Lee Platner

Barbara Platner, known as Barb, passed away March 14 peacefully from complications of Crohn’s disease.
She was a 1963 graduate of Banning High School and salutatorian of her class.
She was active in the high school band.
She was a candy striper volunteer at San Gorgonio Hospital pursuing a nursing career.
She graduated from California State University, Long Beach and was a nurse in the Orange County health system.
She worked as a public health nurse and was a visiting nurse to many homes where the primary spoken language was Spanish.
She perfected Spanish so she could communicate with folks at home.
Many had to be tested for things like tuberculosis, and she was able to do skin tests and go back and read them in Spanish.
She was active in the youth group and choir member of the United Methodist Church of Banning.
She was born Oct. 5, 1945 in Alhambra and moved with her family to Banning in 1953.
She is survived by her husband Phil Ray in Hot Springs, Ark., where they retired.
