Barbara K Robertson

Barbara Robertson passed away in her sleep Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs.
She lived at Sun Lakes in Banning. She would have celebrated her 95th birthday on May 21, 2022.
She was preceded in death by her brother Bud Forsyth, both parents, most of her friends and two husbands, Jack C. Smiley and F. Charles Robertson.
She is survived by her sister Bonnie Jones, her daughter Maureen Moore and son Stephen Smiley. She also leaves behind five grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson.
There will be a private family memorial.
