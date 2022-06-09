OBIT Robertson.tif

Barbara Robertson passed away in her sleep Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs.

She lived at Sun Lakes in Banning. She would have celebrated her 95th birthday on May 21, 2022.

She was preceded in death by her brother Bud Forsyth, both parents, most of her friends and two husbands, Jack C. Smiley and F. Charles Robertson.

She is survived by her sister Bonnie Jones, her daughter Maureen Moore and son Stephen Smiley. She also leaves behind five grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson.

There will be a private family memorial.

Tags

More from this section

Barbara K Robertson

Barbara K Robertson

Barbara Robertson passed away in her sleep Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs.

Raland Herbert Berry

Raland Herbert Berry

Raland (Ron) Herbert Berry, 92, of Beaumont passed away Sunday, May 22, at his home. Ron was born March 18, 1930, in Sweetwater, Texas. He was the eldest of two sons born to Martin L and Ethel M. (Cantwell) Berry. In 1943 the family moved from Texas to San Bernardino.

Oscar Harles Groves

Oscar Harles Groves

Oscar Harles Groves, 85, passed away on Tuesday, May 24, in Palm Springs. Groves was born on Jan. 7, 1937, in Paragould, Ark. He lived in Beaumont for 40 years.

Dolores M. Telles

Dolores M. Telles

Our beautiful mother Dolores Telles, 71, passed away peacefully Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at her home in Sun Lakes surrounded by friends and family.