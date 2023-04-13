Barbara Jean Willens, born on March 21, 1934, passed away on March 6, 2023.
Barbara Jean led so many.
She will be honored noon to 3 p.m. Friday, April 14, at the Sun Lakes Country Club clubhouse.
Jeannine (Cousineau) Patnode passed away peacefully at home with her daughters by her side on Saturday, April 1, 2023.
Fred Anderson, 85, of Beaumont passed away on March 26, 2023, after struggling for several years with Alzheimer’s. His wife Sheila and his sister-in-law were by his side.
Nancy Jane Kertis, 80, of Beaumont passed away on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. Nancy was a dear and loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
David Brent Paul “Unbolted David” Hefner-Krodel, 21, of Beaumont passed away on Monday, March 6, 2023. David was born in Apple Valley to Paula and David.
