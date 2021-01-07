Barbara Jean Hess (Silver) passed away Dec. 23, 2020 at the age of 87.
Barbara was born on Jan. 28, 1933 in Inglewood to Mary and Arlington (AB) Silver.
She was one of nine children.
She was preceeded in death by her parents Mary and Arlington; brother Ronald Silver; sisters Doris Lamaster, Carol Stenhouse, Nina Covington, Marilyn Suddock, Arlene Flores and Sue Ann Terry.
Barbara lived most of her life in the communities of Banning and Beaumont, where she attended school.
She graduated from Beaumont High School in 1951.
She married Edward (Dugie) Palmer in August of 1952. They had three children: Marshall Palmer of Banning and wife Sue, Randy Palmer of Idaho and wife Sheri, Lynn Medvedeff of Banning and husband Jamie.
Barbara and Dugie divorced in 1972 and Barbara married Allen Hess and they lived in Santa Ana briefly before moving to Hemet. After Allen’s passing, Barbara moved in with her partner Jim Bigley and they lived in Palm Springs.
Barbara is survived by her partner Jim Bigley, her brother Richard (Dick) Silver and his wife Linda, her three children, 5 grandchildren Tammy Sibole (Paul), Shawn Thursby Palmer (Ben), Jason McMillen (Cathy), Erik Palmer (Melissa), Nicole Harris (Robert) and 8 great grandchildren Paul, Shae, Jacob, Hunter, Hailey, Emily, Brayden, Bryson and many nieces and nephews.
Barbara spent most of her life as a stay at home mom raising their three children. When the kids got older, she went back to school and got her AA degree and became a substitute teacher. After she married Allen, she began working in nursing homes and care giving facilities, where she worked until retiring.
She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
