Barbara Ann Lyman

Barbara Ann (Small) Lyman passed away at home Dec. 13, 2022, with her daughter and niece at her side.
She is survived by her daughters Laurie Younggreen of Cabazon and Susan Schulze of Yucaipa; six grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.
Barbara was preceded in death by her husband Russell Lyman Sr. and her son Russell Lyman Jr.
She was born in Maywood, Calif., and lived in the Pass area for over 80 years. She graduated from Beaumont High School.
Barbara worked at Green Pastures, helping disabled adults and children in Cherry Valley, and for the Beaumont Unified School District.
She enjoyed spending time with her husband, children and grandchildren and doing home crafts.
Barbara will be laid to rest privately next to her husband at Riverside National Cemetery.
