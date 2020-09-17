Barbara Ann Hall

Barbara Ann Hall, née Lakso, died on Sept. 4 in Streator, Ill. after succumbing to the severe and rapid effects of Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease.

She was 70.

Barbara was born Nov. 16, 1949 in Round Lake, Ill. to Gordon and Elma Lakso (née Rassakka) and was the sister to Bonita and Matti.

She graduated from Round Lake High School in 1967 and eventually made a home in Cabazon, where she raised her three children and worked as a County Clerk for the Riverside County Superior Court, until she retired in 2005.

After retirement, Barbara moved to Dwight, Ill. to be closer to her childhood friends and family.

Barbara was never happier than when she was reading a good book, doing the New York Times Crossword, or being a dedicated and loving mother, grandmother, and friend.

She was a hopeless romantic, a free spirit, a proud Finn, and a decent and good person. Everything she did was for her kids.

She will be desperately missed.

Barbara is survived by her son John Brenton Hall of Portland, Ore.; daughters Sarah Ann Casey of Streator and Beth Lenore Hall of Portland; and her grandchildren Dakota, Truitt, Walter and Phoebe.

Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD) is a fatal degenerative brain disorder caused by a protein called a prion, which like in Barbara’s and 85 percent of cases, occurs spontaneously.

This neurocognitive disorder is fatal within a year for 70 percent of victims, and symptoms progress from memory and behavioral problems to rapid-onset dementia, weakness and coma.

Condolences and flowers may be received by Sarah Casey at 1425 East Hickory St., Streator, Ill. or you may consider giving to the Cruetzfeldt-Jakob Disease Foundation, Inc. at crdfoundation.org/ways-to-give-back.

Barbara was cremated in accordance with her wishes and will have her ashes scattered by her children.

