Barbara Ann Calderon “Punkin” was born in Los Angeles on Jan. 30, 1936 and entered eternal life on Aug. 22, at her home on the Morongo Indian Reservation.
Barbara is survived by sister Gayle (David) Turner; brother Edward (Anita) Soza; many nieces and nephews; children Anthony (Lucy) Calderon, Patricia Calderon, Roberta Calderon, J.Diane (Jerome) Salgado, William Calderon; 18 grandchildren; and 50 great-grandchildren.
Barbara is preceded in death by her husband Joseph Calderon, son Stephen Daniel Calderon, mother Dollie Soza, sister Frances Ortega, her son-in-law Joseph Johnson Sr., and her grandson Jerome Salgado Jr.
Barbara was a member of the Morongo Band of Mission Indians.
She graduated from high school and went to college. She also attended modeling school.
Her employment history spanned Los Angeles and Riverside counties.
Barbara was self-taught at various jobs and set high standards. She was also a notary.
She retired in the mid- 1990s.
She served on various committees including the Riverside-San Bernardino County Indian Heath Board.
She was committed to all of the committees she served on; she carried vision, purpose and a mandate to finish a task, and was also very organized.
Barbara was an historian and had much knowledge of our Southern California tribes.
Throughout Barbara’s years she loved to travel, garden, read, play bingo, gamble, shop, make meals during the holidays for all of the family, and listening and singing to music.
She enjoyed spending time outdoors, enjoying the views and weather.
She looked forward to tribal events, as well as outings to other tribes.
Barbara was a mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend.
Her presence will be dearly missed by many.
A public viewing will be held on Friday, Sept. 4 at 2 p.m. at the Morongo Tribal Hall, 11555 Potrero Rd. Banning.
Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, Sept 5. at 10 a.m. outside at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. A drive-thru lunch immediately following at the Morongo Community Center, 13000 Malki Rd, Banning.
Masks and social distancing required.
