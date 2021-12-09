Avis M. Brandon, age 97, of Banning, passed away peacefully at home on Nov. 25, 2021.
Avis was born Dec. 14, 1923 in Melvin, Texas.
Avis married Lloyd Brandon in September 1944.
They moved to California from Texas in 1952, and to Banning in 1962. They owned Lloyd's Body Shop in Banning. She worked as a bookkeeper at various car dealerships and retired from Banning Head Start in 2001. She enjoyed family gatherings, camping, fishing, RV traveling with her husband, family and friends.
Avis is survived by daughter Bonnie Palfy; daughter Donna Macias; and daughter-in-law Kathy Brandon; granddaughter Lisa Thompson, grandson Jason Macias (Elsa), grandson Michael Macias (Ana), grandson Daniel Macias (Andrea), granddaughter Marie Macias, grandson Jimmy Biggs, and grandson Aaron Brandon (Amy).
Avis was preceded in death by her husband Lloyd Brandon; son Bennie Brandon, daughter Peggy Biggs and son-in-law Mike Palfy.
She leaves behind seven grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren
A funeral service for Avis will be held Wednesday, Dec.22, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 1320 W. Williams St., Banning, CA.
Serving as pallbearers are Jason Macias, Michael Macias, Daniel Macias, Nathaniel Macias, Austin Macias and Kawai Macias.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Avis' memory may be made to Charter Hospice , 1007 E Cooley Dr. # 100, Colton, CA 92324.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.weaver-mortuary.com for the Brandon family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.