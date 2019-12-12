Augustine Miranda

Longtime Banning resident Augustine “Tinie” Miranda, died Nov. 23, at home. He was 82.
Born in Banning in 1937, Miranda attended Banning High School.
He worked for the May Company for more than 20 years.
Miranda lived for nearly 30 years in Los Angeles from 1969 to 1997, and volunteered at a church on Skid Row.
He was a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church in Banning.
Our family lost a great humanitarian, father, brother, uncle, cousin and friend.
His energy and smile was infectious and will go unmatched.
He loved life to the fullest in gardening, cooking, eating, drinking, dancing and just having a good time.
He was always there to lend a hand or help in any way.
He will be dearly missed.
Thank you to my caregiving angels.
I love you all very much.
He is survived by his son Anthony Miranda of Banning; three sisters: Emelie Ramos of Banning, Pauline “Bambie” Canales of Palm Springs and Maggie Cabading of San Diego; and many nieces and nephews and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his parents Victor and Cirila Miranda; partner Pat Ryan; brothers Paul and Peter Miranda; and sisters Victoria “Vicky” Miranda and Pam Espinoza.
A memorial service was held at 11 a.m. on Dec. 19, at Our Savior Grace Lutheran Church, 1320 Williams St., Banning.
Wiefels & Son Mortuary Banning is handling arrangements.
Commented