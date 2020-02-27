August Schmidt Jr.

August E. Schmidt Jr., 95, resident of Banning, formerly of Calimesa, Grand Terrace and Faulkton, S.D. passed away on Feb. 14 at The Lakes Memory Care in Banning.
August E. Schmidt (“Gus”) was born on Jan. 30, 1925 in Lahaska, Penn. to August E. Schmidt, Sr. and Edith Helen Meyers.
In World War II, he served during the Ardennes Campaign at the Battle of the Bulge with the Army’s 84th Infantry Division (the “Railsplitters”).
He received the Combat Infantry Badge, the Bronze Star, and three battle stars (Rhine, Ardennes, and Central Europe).
After the war, Gus went to Drexel University and went on to work in aerospace as a mechanical engineer.
He later had his own photography business.
He enjoyed all manner of model airplanes and trains, taking photographs of petroglyphs, and listening to shortwave radio.
Gus was preceded in death by his wife Marie R Schmidt, in January 2010.
He is survived by step-children Jerry Peasnall and Marcia Skeeters, step-grandchildren Brian Auten, Gabrielle Gotham (Auten), Brandon Auten, Jennifer Carrari (Peasnall) and Angie Baum (White); nine great-step-grandchildren: Maya Gotham, Jack Gotham, Anika Auten, Tristan Auten, Mitchell Carrari, Dalton Carrari, David Baum Jr., Katie Baum, and Lexi Baum.
Funeral services Tuesday, March 10 at 11 a.m., Wiefels & Son Mortuary in Banning.
Graveside services to follow at 1 p.m. at Riverside National Cemetery.
