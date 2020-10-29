Audrey C. Chapparosa, 57, tribal member of Los Coyotes Indian Reservation in Thermal passed away Oct. 18 in Perris.
She was born July 31, 1963 in Banning and graduated from Banning High School.
She was Catholic and a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church on the Morongo Indian Reservation.
Audrey is survived by her sons Anthony Loza of Banning and Kyle Chapparosa-Torro of Thermal; grandchildren Suyiil, Puyill, Sewet and Avusil Loza of Banning; sister Tine Chapparosa of Thermal; brother Eric Chapparosa of Thermal; aunts Jenny Lyons, Barbara Duro, Tina Chaparosa and Francis Chapprosa; uncle John Chapparosa; and Spencer Lyons.
Audrey is preceded in death by parents Caroline and George Chapparosa of Banning; daughter Kahlan Chapparosa-Torro of Thermal; sister Debbie Chapparosa of Banning; brothers Dimitri Chapparosa and Donovan Chapparosa of Banning.
A viewing and Rosary were held on Oct. 29, 2020 at Wiefels & Son Mortuary, Banning. Graveside service will be at 9 a.m. on Oct. 30 at Torres-Martinez Indian Reservation Cemetery in Thermal.
Commented