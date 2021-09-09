Aspyn-Kaylah Marye Kendrick was born on July 4, 2000 in Oceanside.
She was adopted by Jason Kendrick and Heather Tamulonis on Jan. 25, 2012. She was called home on Aug. 8, 2021 in Albuquerque, N.M.
Kaylah was the most loving and caring person that you would ever have the privilege of meeting.
She would give you the shirt off her back. She was born with a love in her heart that was felt by every person who knew her.
Kaylah’s family welcomed her into their hearts when she was 10-years-old. Kaylah had a gift for being creative. She loved drawing, listening to music, playing guitar and keyboard.
She adored her friends and always loved spending time with them. She had a special place in her heart for animals. Her love for her pets was unmatched and they always brought a smile to her face. She would spend many hours’ playing cards with her mom, grandma Carol, great-grandma Helen and grandpa Bill.
Our lives were changed for the better when Kaylah joined our family and we are forever grateful that we were able to spend it with her.
Kaylah is survived by her parents Heather Tamulonis and Jason Kendrick; brother Brett; sister Margarita; and nephew Jeremiah. She was preceded in death by her puppy Klover, Grandpa Bill and brother Francis and sister Heidi.
There will be a celebration of Kaylah’s life at the Butch and Carol Tamulonis home Sept. 18, 2021 at 5 p.m. Please come and remember Kaylah with us. Contact Heather Tamulonis for more information.
