OBIT Varela.tif

Arturo Varela, 94, of Banning passed away in Banning on Feb. 7, 2023. He was born May 15, 1928, in Teziutlan, Puebla, Mexico.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years Dahlia; children Leticia Escamilla (Jesus) and Arturo Varela (Andrea); two sisters; one brother; and grandchildren Andrea Bama (Edgar), Sophia Tejada (Justin) and Tori and Maiya Varela.

Arturo was preceded in death by his parents Lucrecia and Severo Varela and Humberto Murrieta.

He attended St. Kateri Tekakwitha Church in Beaumont and Our Lady of Guadalupe of Palm Springs.

He enjoyed horse races, tennis and reading history.

He was a waiter to the stars in Palm Springs, a great father, grandfather, great-grandfather and a dog walker for Rubio, 10 miles a day.

Memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude’s Hospital.

Arturo will be buried at Forest Lawn in Cathedral City.

