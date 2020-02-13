Arturo Muñoz of Banning passed away on Jan. 25.
He was 38.
He was born on Sept. 8, 1981 in Banning to his parents Remedios and Adela Muñoz.
Arturo was Catholic and was a parishioner of Kateri St. Tekakwitha Catholic Church.
Arturo is survived by his parents Adela and Remedios Muñoz of Banning; sisters Silvia Jonas of Toronto, Canada, Christina Muñoz of Beaumont and Cynthia Cazarez of Beaumont; brothers Johnny Muñoz of San Diego, Jaime Muñoz of Visalia; and many other loved ones.
Memorial services were held on Feb. 12 at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Catholic Church.
Family suggests donations to be made to Arturo’s parents.
