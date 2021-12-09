March 26, 1931-Oct. 27, 2021
Arthur Palmer Kraft, 90, of Banning, died peacefully at home from complication from dementia with family by his side. Born in Pomona, the son of Frank and Marguerite (née Palmer) Kraft.
He attended college 1951 to 1953 at Oklahoma A&M in Stillwater, Okla. (now, Oklahoma State University).
He joined the Army in 1953. In 1955 he met his future wife in Garmisch, Germany, Gladys Blair, who was there with the Air Force. They married Christmas evening that year in Gladys’ hometown of Wadena, Minn. Art worked at his parent’s dairy in Banning, the Sun Up Dairy as a co-manager and route driver until 1962. From 1959 to 1962, he joined the Banning Fire Dept. as a volunteer. From 1962 o 1966, he was a fire prevention inspector, 1966 to 1968 fire engineer and, finally, to fire chief in 1968 to 1972. After he was let go from the Fire Deptartment, he eventually joined the State Fire Marshal’s office of the Bishop in 1974 until 1981 when their house burned down.
With the insurance, they bought a business in South Fork, Colo. They sold the store in 2002 to enjoy retirement back in Banning.
Always reading and learning, while with the Fire Dept., he would even use his vacation time to attend classes to improve his knowledge of the fire service. If he wasn’t sure on how to do something, he would find a book and read about it.
Art is preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Marguerite, brothers, Jack and Donald. He was survived by his wife Gladys; son Jack of Banning; and granddaughter Minna of Stockton.
Art will be interred on Monday, Dec.13, 2021 at 11:45 a.m. at Riverside National Cemetery in Riverside.
