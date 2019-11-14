Arthur Moreno

Arthur Contreras Moreno of Yucaipa passed away Nov. 10, 2019.

He was 65.

Moreno previously lived in Beaumont, and was a business owner of a construction firm.

He is survived by his wife Wytona of Beaumont; sons Artie Moreno Jr. of Yucaipa and Jacob Moreno of Beaumont; daughters Lisa, Anna and Tona Moreno of Beaumont; his parents Rodolfo and Antonia Moreno of Beaumont; brothers Bernie Jesse Moreno of Beaumont, and Moy Moreno of Bakersfield; sisters Lily Garcia, Mercy Ramos and Elsa Fewer of Beaumont; as well as grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

