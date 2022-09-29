Arthur John Santa Cruz

Born May 6, 1957 in Indio California, to parents Thomas and Armida Santa Cruz, Arthur entered into his final rest on Aug. 31, 2022.
Arthur is preceded in death by his parents, his beautiful wife Roxie Santa Cruz, his treasured son Arthur Santa Cruz Jr., and his beloved sister Cathy Santa Cruz.
He is survived by his loving daughter Evalena Santa Cruz; granddaughters Anna Alaisa, Marissa, and Aliyah Santa Cruz, as well as Bailee Santa Cruz-Parker; his siblings: brother Tom Santa Cruz; sister Lorraine Santa Cruz; brother Larry and wife Toni Santa Cruz; sister Rebecca Santa Cruz; and sister Lola and husband James Hernandez, in addition to countless nieces, nephews, as well as many great-nieces and nephews.
Arthur is deeply loved and missed by his best friend Doug Becerra, as well as his chosen children Adrian Medriano, Roxanne Borella, and chosen grandson Kalub Gaona.
Along with his parents and siblings, Art moved to Banning in 1962 when he was only 5 years-old, and continued to live there for most of his life.
While attending school he excelled in sports. He could always be seen with a football or basketball in his hands. He started out in Pop Warner Football where he played for several years, which carried over into his high school years. There he played freshman junior varsity, and varsity football.
He was an outstanding player who proudly wore his letterman jacket.
After high school, Art worked several jobs, from the old incense factory to the Desert hospital.
Simultaneously, he became a Pop Warner Football coach, as well as a coach for Banning High School Football.
A short time later, he was taken under the wing of his Uncle Raymond, who taught him the art of the plastering trade, which he continued to do over the next 40 years.
Art loved riding dirt bikes, a hobby he shared with his son Jr.
He was happiest when with is family and friends, where his booming laugh could be heard throughout the air no matter the distance.
During the last years of his life, Arthur watched his family grow, accomplishing their goals and dreams, making certain they all knew how proud he was, and most importantly, how very much he loved them all.
Arthur will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who were blessed to know him.
