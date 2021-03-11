Arthur Granados, Sr. passed away Feb. 15 at his home in Beaumont surrounded by his family.
He was 89.
He was in the National Guard; he joined at the age of 17 to go to the Korean War. He was stationed at Fort Ord. in California. He trained two weeks in Japan and then went on to Korea.
He rejoined when he came back for three years in the National Guard.
He was born in Thermal and he was raised in Hemet. He also lived in Orange County.
Arthur was a fan of the Washington Redskins football team and the Coyotes baseball team. He also enjoyed boxing.
He is survived by wife Grace V. Granados of Beaumont; sons Artie, Jr., Bobby, Peter, Ernie Sr. and Andy of Beaumont; daughters Dolores, Gracie, Mary Ann and Angela of Beaumont; four brothers; four sisters; 23 grandchildren; 58 great-grandchildren; 15 great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by sons Willie and Tony Granados; mother Aurora N. Granados; father and step-mothers Pedro and Maria Granados; brothers Jess, Peter, Manual, David and Robert Granados; and sisters Trini Reid and Mary Carrasco.
Visitation will be held March 17 at 5 p.m. at Weaver Mortuary. Rosary will follow at 6 p.m. Mass will be celebrated March 18 at 11 a.m. at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Church in Beaumont. A burial will follow at 12 p.m. at Sunnyslope Cemetery in Beaumont.
Commented