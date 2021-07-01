Arthur Garcia went to be with the Lord June 18, 2021. He was 69. Art lived in the Beaumont area for 54 years. He was born in Texas and moved to the Coachella Valley when he was 3.
At the age of 15 he went to live with his grandmother Erlinda Pena in Cherry Valley. He began his sophomore year at Beaumont High School. It was on the campus of Beaumont High that he first saw Vickie Chavez walking across campus.
He told himself “I’m gonna marry that girl” — and he did on Aug. 14, 1970.
They were blessed with children Arron Garcia, Damian Garcia (wife Monica), Adrianna Garcia-Chavez, and Erlinda Garcia- Holdren “Lyndie” (husband Joshua); grandchildren Samanth and Brenna Garcia, Tatum, Dahlia and Lennox Holdren. Art is survived by his siblings Roseann Montez and Martha Corral of Cherry Valley, Josie (Moses) Galindo and Ray (Roberta) Urias of Beaumont, Gilbert (Bonnie) Urias and Robert (Alicia) Urias of New Mexico.
Art is preceded in death by his parents Roberto B. and Maria Urias; and grandparents Jose and Erlinda Pena.
Art played three years of football for the Cougars as well as one year on the track team throwing the discus.
Art liked fishing, gardening, playing cards, roulette, attending smooth jazz concerts; and Art enjoyed western movies — especially the old John Wayne films.
He enjoyed RV camping with his wife Vickie. They especially liked it when they had their grandchildren with them in Silent Valley. A ton of fun and memories along with much ice cream.
That which he treasured most and gave his all was the years he spent involved in church ministries. While at Canaan Art was head usher, Royal Ranger leader, head of Men’s Ministry, preached occasionally and was the pastor’s right hand man. One of his most memorable moments was when he sang a solo for Easter service “Rise Again.”
While at “Pure Rock” he headed the food ministry, served as an usher, sat on the board, and helped with outreach programs. He worked with “Word on the Street” ministry. He was the overseer of the Men’s home “Stepping Stones.” Art, Lucy Wood and Pat Manifest would go to people’s homes to pray and minister to them. They called themselves the “Holy Hound dogs.”Anyone who knew Art would tell you God used him to touch many lives. Art fought the good fight, he finished the race, he kept the faith (II Tim 4:7). Art completed the mission he was given by God and has gone on to his reward. I love you Hun and will forever remember you as the man of God you were and love you still and forever — Vickie.
“Do you not know that in a race all the runners ran but only one receives the prize. So run that you may obtain it”. (1 Corinthians 9:24)
