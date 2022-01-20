Arthur Fredrico Leon, 71, of Banning passed away on Jan. 11, 2022.
Arthur was born Sept. 26, 1950 to Ruth Leon and Pete Leon.
Arthur is survived by daughters Stacie Diaz of Banning, Ruth Walls of Las Vegas and Kimberly Loomis of Banning; sister Rosie Leon of Florida; brother Armando Leon; and sister Eleanor Chapin.
Arthur was a construction worker for 40 years.
Arthur was preceded in death by his son Arthur A. Leon; father Pete Leon and mother Ruth Leon.
