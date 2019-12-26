Armando Ramos

Armando P. Ramos, 75, of Banning died Feb. 14 at his home in Sun Lakes.

He was born in Pomona on April 23, 1944. He grew up in Chino and spent 43 years in Riverside and nine years in Banning.

He graduated from California State Polytechnic University and worked as an accountant at Fleetwood for most of his career.

Armando also served in the Army.

He attended St. Kateri Tekakwitha Church in Banning.

He is survived by his sister Marcela Ramos of Banning; brothers Conrad Ramos of Apple Valley and David G. Ramos of Florence, Ore.; nieces Marissa Pomerantz of Malibu and Kathy Kane, of Santa Rosa; nephew Matthew Gonzales of Lake Jackson, Texas; niece Briana Sahalow of Lancaster; niece Valerie Ramos of Victorville and nephew Conrad Ramos of Boise, Idaho; stepson Brian JJ. of Idaho Falls, Idaho; stepdaughter Lisa Bean of Orem, Utah; step-granddaughter Renate Gase of California and step-grandson Brandon Elray of Hawaii; step-granddaughter Cristina Bean of Utah; Spencer Bean of Orem, Utah; step-granddaughter Anna “Marisa” Bean of Orem, Utah and stepgrandson Daniel Bean of Orem.

He also has six grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parent Rose and Albert Ramos of Chino, and his wife Nadine Ramos.; nephews Gabriel Gonzales and Zachary Kane.

His Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Jan. 2, 2020 at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Church in Banning.

He will be cremated and inurned at 11 a.m. Jan. 6, 2020 at Olivewood Cemetery in Riverside.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Loma Linda University Cancer Center.

Wiefels and Son is handling arrangements.

