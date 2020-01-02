Armando Ramos

Armando P. Ramos, 75, of Banning died Dec. 14 at his home in Sun Lakes.
He was born in Pomona on April 23, 1944. He grew up in Chino and spent 43 years in Riverside and nine years in Banning.
He graduated from California State Polytechnic University and worked as an accountant at Fleetwood for most of his career.
Armando also served in the Army.
He attended St. Kateri Tekakwitha Church in Banning.
He is survived by his sister Marcela Ramos of Banning; brothers Conrad Ramos of Apple Valley and David G. Ramos of Florence, Ore.; nieces Marissa Pomerantz of Malibu and Kathy Kane of Santa Rosa; nephew Matthew Gonzales of Lake Jackson, Texas; niece Briana Sahalow of Lancaster; niece Valerie Ramos of Victorville and nephew Conrad Ramos of Boise, Idaho; stepson Brian J. Gray of Idaho Falls, Idaho; stepdaughter Lisa Bean of Orem, Utah; and six step- grandchildren: step-granddaughter Renate Gase of California and step-grandson Brandon Elray of Hawaii; step-granddaughter Cristina Bean of Utah; Spencer Bean of Orem; step-granddaughter Anna “Marisa” Bean of Orem, and step-grandson Daniel Bean of Orem.
He was preceded in death by his parent Rose and Albert Ramos, of Chino, and his wife, Nadine Ramos.; nephews Gabriel Gonzales and Zachary Kane.
Mass of Christian burial was celebrated at 11 a.m. on Jan. 2 at Saint Kateri Tekakwitha Church in Banning.
He will be cremated and inurned at 11 a.m. Jan. 6 at Olivewood Cemetery in Riverside.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Loma Linda University Cancer Center.
Wiefels and Son handled arrangements.
