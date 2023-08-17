Armando Lara

Armando "Mando" Lara passed away on July 28, 2023, in Banning. He was born on June 26, 1980, in Banning to Alex Lara Sr. and Sandra Diaz.
He was a loving son, devoted father, caring brother, doting grandfather, a dear uncle and friend to many.
Around him, there was an aura of strength and resiliency. He is survived by his mother Sandra Diaz, and his legacy will continue to live on through his children Nino Lara, Ebony Duro, Alize Lara, Jasper Lara and Nikolas Lara. His siblings Renee Lara, Alex Lara Jr., Sherrie Saubel (Desmond Sr.) and Adrian Lara cherished his brotherly presence. He will be fondly remembered by four grandchildren, 16 nieces and nephews, and 18 great-nieces and -nephews. He will be greatly missed and remembered dearly by all who loved him.
Mando is preceded in death by his father Alex Lara Sr, grandmother Irene Calderon Lara, grandfather William Lara, grandmother Ruth Jurado Diaz and grandfather Albert Diaz Sr.
He was a high school graduate and furthered his education at HVAC trade school. He spent many years as a dependable HVAC installer and technician.
Passionate about sports, he enjoyed watching the Indianapolis Colts, the Los Angeles Angels and the Los Angeles Lakers.
A friend to many, Mando’s imprint will remain forever in the hearts of those who had the privilege to know him. He encouraged people to strive in life and not let setbacks discourage them. He had a giving heart and would help anyone who was in need.
“As we bid farewell, we honor Armando ‘Mando’ Lara's life as a testament to resilience, love, and a zest for life,” his family stated. “Let his life be a message of motivation to us all; to endure, to laugh, and to live generously.”
Visitation services will be held 4 to 8 .m. Tuesday Aug. 22, at Wiefels & Son Memorial Chapel in Banning. Rosary will begin at 6 p.m.
Funeral Mass in his honor will be celebrated Wednesday, Aug. 23, beginning at 10 a.m. at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Church in Banning.
Graveside at San Gorgonio Memorial Park in Banning will immediately follow the Mass.
