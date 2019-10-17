Armando Chacon Hernandez, Sr. passed away at Kindred Hospital in Ontario at the age of 50 on Oct. 8, surrounded by family.
Armando was born to his parents Joe and Patsy Hernandez in Redlands on Feb. 20, 1969.
He enjoyed listening to music, watching football, and riding his ATV.
Armando married Sylvia Hernandez in 1989.
He is survived by his children Antoinette Reyna, Armando Hernandez Jr., Gabrielle Hernandez, Evangelina Hernandez, Carlos Hernandez, Pedro Hernandez, Maryann Hernandez and Aubrey Rose Hernandez — all of Murrieta; father Joe Hernandez and mother Patsy Hernandez of Banning; five siblings; five grandchildren: Aidan Reyna, Viviana Reyna, Isaiah Reyna, Donovan Reyna, and Rachel Reyna; and godchildren Joey Hernandez, Dominica Thomas, Kassaundrea Peukert, Arkiel Jackson and Jisela Marcus.
Armando is preceded in death by his brother Joey Hernandez; and grandson David Reyna IV.
Viewing will take place Thursday, Oct. 17 from 4 p.m.-8 p.m. with rosary at 7 p.m. at Wiefels & Son Mortuary, Banning.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday, Oct. 18 at 10 a.m. at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Catholic Church in Banning.
