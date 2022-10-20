On Sunday morning, Aug. 21, 2022, Arlene Diaz Marquez passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her family. She was 86 years old.
She was a California native, born and raised in Banning. She lived in El Cajon, San Diego County.
Arlene was the eldest of 10 children born to Albert and Ruth Diaz Aug. 18, 1936. She is survived by eight siblings — four brothers and four sisters.
Arlene was the mother of 10 children. She is survived by four of her children — two daughters and two sons. She was blessed to have had 27 grandchildren, 43 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
She was a hard-working mother who always provided love and support for her family.
Arlene’s favorite pastime was spending time with her children and family.
She loved helping people and it showed. They all loved her in return.
She made many friends throughout the years, friends that kept in touch. She loved telling jokes and loved hearing a good one. She had a quick wit about her, always having something funny to say. She was so much fun to be around. She would catch you off guard sometimes with her “private jokes,” guaranteed to keep you laughing
“She will be forever loved, not forgotten,” her family stated.
Funeral services were held in El Cajon, Calif., on Oct. 8.
