Aristea Hupp of Beaumont passed away on April 12.
Aristea “Arie” Hupp was born in Mississippi in 1937.
She is the beloved daughter of Corrine Mills Gatsos and John Demetrios Aristos Gatsos.
She was married for a brief time to Leonard Hupp of Salt Lake City.
Arie had eight brothers and sisters.
She was raised in many states including: Mississippi, West Virginia, Illinois, Washington, and Utah.
Arie graduated from East High School in Salt Lake City in the 1950s.
She also earned a CPCU insurance degree in the 1970s, the equivalent of a masters degree.
She spent the majority of her adult life in the San Francisco Bay Area, primarily residing in Alamo.
She was active in the Episcopal Church there and served on the Vestry of St. Timothy’s Church in Danville.
She was instrumental in developing their Foyer Group and retained many close friends from this period in her life.
Professionally, Arie worked in the insurance industry as a risk management specialist for 25 years.
Companies she worked for include James Jenkins Insurance, Dealey Renton and Associates, and Marsh McClennan Companies.
Upon her retirement from the insurance industry, she purchased and ran a bed and breakfast called Aristea’s Guest House in Eugene, Ore., where she enjoyed cooking delicious breakfasts for her guests.
Arie returned to the Bay Area for several more years before finally moving to Beaumont.
In Beaumont she spent her days taking care of her foursweet rescue dogs, managing her own stock portfolio, and frequenting the Beaumont Library.
She had many friends and attended book groups, bridge groups, and red hat groups.
Those who knew her will miss her most for her warmth, love, intellect, and curiosity for life.
Arie is preceded in death by brothers Alex Gatsos and John Gatsos; sisters Olga Lulu Gatsos, Julia Brinkerhoff and Ramona Gatsos.
She is survived by her son Paul Hupp of Beaumont; daughter Leslie (Jay) Ryder of Yountville; granddaughters Savannah Ryder and Sierra Ryder of San Francisco; siblings Kally Worthern of Oakland, Nicki Banyai of Salt Lake City and Dorothy Lorange Hyrup of Medford, Ore.
Arie also leaves behind many nieces and nephews, cousins and many many friends who love her dearly.
A service and celebration of life will be held in Arie’s honor at St. Timothy’s Church in Danville when COVID-19 mandates are lifted.
A memorial service at Weaver Mortuary will be held when COVID-19 mandates are lifted.
