July has claimed another area sports institution.
Beloved Cajon High of San Bernardino and Inland Empire sports fixture Ray Imbriani died the morning of Wednesday, July 26. He was 76.
The San Bernardino High graduate suffered a massive stroke a few weeks earlier. He did not recover.
Imbriani is the second giant of the area sports scene to pass away this month. The first was former Ken Hubbs Foundation president Ron Doty who died July 15.
“He was an icon to this area,” said former San Bernardino Valley College (SBVC) athletic trainer Mike Sola of Imbriani. “He was a simple man, but effervescent. As soon as he walked in the door, you knew he was there.”
Sola’s description of Imbriani at a championship softball tournament is classic.
“I was working the CIF softball finals down in Irvine and Cajon was playing,” Sola said. “I saw Ray and immediately he was busting my chops, saying, ‘What are you doing here? Oh jeez, Louise. We’re in trouble.’ It was always a special day when Ray was there. And he was everywhere.”
Whether coaching junior varsity softball at Cajon for 30 years, announcing basketball games at the school, running his sporting goods company, volunteering with Little League, or serving as a director for the Ken Hubbs Foundation, Imbriani was omnipresent.
When Imbriani’s two older sons, Rich and Jeff, played baseball for SBVC in 1986, the family took in former Barstow High star Dino Ebel.
“He was like a second father for me,” said Ebel, who is now the third-base coach of the Los Angeles Dodgers. “He welcomed me with open arms. I never saw the man in a bad mood. He always had a smile on his face and was telling stories and was just a happy person.”
A baseball player in his youth, Imbriani lived an intriguing life.
He and wife Vicki had sons Rich and Jeff before they were 21. Despite that, Imbriani enlisted in the Army where he served as a staff sergeant in Vietnam.
“He went in voluntarily,” said Rich Imbriani, the longtime Cajon High athletic director. “He felt he needed to serve his country.”
Imbriani stayed in the Army for 11 years as the family moved from Alabama, to Monterey, to Hawaii. Former U.S. Vice President Al Gore and his wife Tipper were next-door neighbors to the Imbrianis in Alabama.
Imbriani was affected by Agent Orange in Vietnam. When he returned to the states, he and wife Vicki had a third son, Stephen. Stephen suffered a birth defect due to the Agent Orange, but still became an excellent baseball player like his older brothers.
“Not many people knew about it, but Stephen wasn’t able to pronate or supinate his arm,” Rich Imbriani said. “Can you imagine playing baseball and not being able to do that? But my dad never let him use it as an excuse.”
Plaudits have poured in on social media for the patriarch of the Imbriani clan.
“One of a kind,” said area football coaching legend Dick Bruich.
“So glad I got to know him,” said former Pacific High football coach Randy Jensen.
“Fantastic man with a beautiful heart,” said former SBVC baseball coach Bill Mierzwik.
“Legendary, and always mentoring, supporting and welcoming,” said Riverside Unified school official Reggie Thompkins.
Stan Sanchez coached Rich and Jeff Imbriani in baseball at SBVC and then became the longtime coach at the University of Colorado-Pueblo. He was also an assistant coach under Rich Dauer with the San Bernardino Spirit minor league team in 1987.
“Ray made a huge impact with the Spirit,” Sanchez said. “He’s an iconic figure in Inland Empire sports. He was exuberant and just lit up a room. You felt good anytime you ran into Ray.”
Imbriani was a longtime volunteer at Newmark Little League in San Bernardino. He also volunteered at the Western Regional Little League tournament in San Bernardino. There he served for 25 years as the team host for the Montana all-stars.
Said Imbriani to the San Bernardino Sun when the tourney was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19, “Every year I would pick up my team and get them in their dorm and tell them to get ready for seven or eight of the most fun days of their lives. Plus, there are volunteers who are 65, 70 and 80 years old who just live for this stuff.”
Imbriani was one of those. But as arguably great as he was with those kids, he was better with his own.
“My dad was big and loud, and he’d give everyone his two cents on life,” said Rich Imbriani, his voice cracking with emotion. “But all he told my brothers and I was to be good citizens. He was a good dad and a great grandpa.”
