Presiding for nearly 20 years at the annual Ken Hubbs Awards Banquet, Hemet’s Ron Doty cut a dashing figure.
Standing at more than 6 feet and rocking a handlebar mustache, Doty looked like Wyatt Earp, quipped like David Letterman, and veered off script like someone’s quirky uncle.
The man was a delight.
Doty, 85, died at 10:45 the morning of Saturday, July 15, while holding the hand of his wife of 63 years, Karen. His death ended a long battle with skin cancer that worsened about five months ago.
“My dad loved kids and anything that encouraged them to be excellent and behave their best and achieve their potential,” Ron Doty Jr. said. “He loved the Ken Hubbs Foundation immensely and had a great devotion to the Hubbs family.”
The late Ken Hubbs was a four-sport star and student body president at Colton High in the late 1950s. He was the Rookie of the Year and set fielding records with the Chicago Cubs in 1962 but died in an airplane crash outside Provo, Utah, two years later.
GLORY DAYS
Ron Doty was a living link to a golden era of Colton athletics. His brother, John, played with Ken Hubbs in the 1954 Little League championship game when Colton lost 7-5 to Schenectady, N.Y. The group of splendid athletes from that area included Ken’s brother, Keith, who roomed with Ron when they played football at Brigham Young University (BYU).
Keith Hubbs started the foundation in his brother’s memory. The first Ken Hubbs Award was given in 1964 to honor the most outstanding athlete from the greater San Bernardino area.
Ron Doty added girls to the award mix after taking over as foundation president in 2005.
“He was a loving uncle and what struck me with the Ken Hubbs Foundation was how detail-oriented he was,” said Ron’s nephew Jason Doty who is now the foundation president. “He was very determined to make things go right.”
FAMILY MAN
Doty, following family tradition, worked for a year for the Southern Pacific Railroad after graduation from BYU. But from there he veered into the RV and mobile home sector for many years until becoming a real estate broker.
Beyond Doty’s professional life and work for the Ken Hubbs Foundation, he is remembered as a loving and charismatic family man.
“Three days ago, he wanted to get up, so I went to his bed, and I grabbed his foot and put it past the bedpost,” Ron Doty Jr. said. “Then I reached for his other foot, but he fell back on the bed in exhaustion. He says to me, ‘Thanks, you’re too much damned help.’ He was always biting and a little sarcastic, but not in a bad way.”
Telling tributes to Doty poured in on social media following his passing. One of them came from Kurtis Davis who was a troubled youth that Doty took under his wing, teaching him how to hunt and fish and giving him work.
“There was a time that for roughly 10 years of my life this guy did everything for me, took me everywhere with him, taught me things a father teaches a son as he knew I didn’t have one,” Davis said. “He is the reason I am the man I am today. He is one of the few that never gave up on me. Thank you for all you did for me, Brother Doty."
Doty’s wife, Karen, observed her husband’s love for children by watching him teach Sunday school for 30 years. She saw his warmth even at the end of his life in a touching moment with his great granddaughter, Alta Mae.
“Ron was non-verbal at this point,” Karen said. “The little girl was on his bed dancing around and you could see him light up. It was the cutest thing.”
The area has arguably lost a gem with the passing of Doty, a one-of-a-kind figure in local sports.
Said former Bloomington High athletic director William Webb via social media, “I am saddened by his passing. On a spiritual note, I believe he’ll see Kenny, Keith, and his brother very soon.”
