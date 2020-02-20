On the morning of Feb. 12, Archie Lee Williams Sr. began his eternal rest.
Archie was born Oct. 13, 1936 in Hugo, Okla. to Commador Perry Williams Sr. and Bonnie (Holman) Williams.
He attended school in Hugo and graduated from Hugo High School.
Shortly after graduation, Archie enlisted in the Army.
Archie moved to Phoenix, where he met and married Mattie Hazel Jackson.
Soon after the two headed to California to start their family.
While there, he found an interest in the construction industry in which he would have a 40-year career.
He became a member and attended church at First Missionary Baptist Church in Banning, regularly.
Archie was known for his big heart, quick wit, brawn stature, love for cars and his head-to-toe fashion.
He had a pristine smile that was second to none.
Loved ones who proceeded him in death were his parents; his wife Mattie; their son Dion Lamon; brothers Jessie, James, Ealious and C.P.; and his sister Bernice.
Left to mourn Archie’s passing and cherish his legacy are his children Leslie Charles of Tulsa, Okla., Sharon of Fountain Hills, Ariz., Sherry of California, Kenneth (Lourdes) of Phoenix, Audrey of California, Latonya of Banning, Archie Jr. of Los Angeles, Donnetta (Warren) of Banning; his siblings Davis (Jean) of Phoenix; Arnetta of Broken Bow, Okla.; Bonnie Helen and Robert of Oklahoma City, Okla.; a host of grandchildren, great- grandchildren, relatives and friends.
A viewing will take place at Wiefels & Son Mortuary on Monday, Feb. 24 at 4 p.m.
Funeral services will take place at First Missionary Baptist Church, Banning at 10 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 25, with burial to follow at Riverside National Cemetery at 1:45 p.m.
Commented