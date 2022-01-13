Antonia G. Contreras, 93, passed away Dec. 30, 2021.
She was born June 1, 1928 in Banning, where she lived most of her life. She also lived in El Centro for two months.
Antonia completed school through the eighth grade. She followed Catholic beliefs.
Antonia will be missed dearly by her siblings Nino Garcia (Stella) of Banning, Andy Garcia of Banning and Dolores Linet of Redlands; children John Contreras of Banning, Robert Contreras of Beaumont, Marie Contreras of Banning and Frank Contreras, Sr. of Banning; grandson Frank Contreras, Jr. of Banning; great-grandson Zechariah Contreras of Banning; and the Valasques family.
She is preceded in death by her parents Anita and Aniesto Garcia; siblings Agapito Garcia, Frank Garcia, Virginia Ortega, MaryLou Sanchez; sister-in-law Delfina Garcia; brother-in-laws Rudy Lopez, Raymond Ortega, and Albert Darrow.
A viewing will take place Monday, Jan. 17, 2022 from at 4 p.m. at Wiefels & Son Mortuary in Banning.
A memorial service will take place at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022 at Wiefels & Son.
