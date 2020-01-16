Anthony (Tony) Charles Mallotto, Jr.

Anthony Charles Mallotto, Jr. of Sun Lakes Country Club in Banning died peacefully surrounded by his family on Dec. 29, after a long illness. He was 79.
Known as Tony to family and friends, he was born Feb. 7, 1940 in Crestline, Ohio to his parents Anthony and Christina Mallotto; he had an older sister Barbara.
In August 1949 the family moved from Akron, Ohio to South Gate, Calif., where Tony attended St. Helen’s Elementary and Pius X High School in Downey. He graduated in 1958 from South Gate High School.
After high school Tony married his wife Deborah and started a family.
He worked various jobs in sheet metal and real estate.
It was while Tony worked at his father’s brokerage firm, Western Realty in South Gate, that he transitioned to mortgage banking, launching a more than 35-year career.
Tony was an industry leader and worked primarily with Home Savings of America.
Tony enjoyed cooking, gardening, woodworking, history, reading, astronomy, bird watching, building birdhouses and traveling.
He was also involved with the EPAP committee for the Sun Lakes community.
He studied American and European history extensively, which lead him to travel to Italy, Paris, Normandy, Omaha Beach and the Panama Canal; as well as historical sites in the United States.
Tony is survived by his wife of 40 years Deborah Mallotto; children Lynn Mallotto of Rancho Mirage, Juli Mallotto (Kent) Yomogida of San Clemente, Michael (Sheila) Mallotto of Henderson, Nev., Joseph Mallotto of Phoenix, Angela (Sherrie) LoSasso of Mandalay Beach, Calif. and Christina Mallotto (John) Gerardo of Camas, Wash.; grandchildren Zachary Calucchia of Corpus Christi, Texas, Jackson Yomogida of San Clemente, Paige Yomogida of San Clemente, Anthony Gerardo, Jonathan Gerardo, Matthew Gerardo and Sarah Gerardo of Camas, and Drew Mallotto of Henderson; nieces Laura Stapf Miller of Nashville, Julie Stapf Hunter of Mt. Laurel, N.J., and Tim (Gigi) Stapf of San Luis Obispo; and numerous great-nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father Anthony Charles Mallotto, Sr. and mother Christina Mallotto of Fullerton; sister Barbara Mallotto Stapf and brother-in-law Ralph L. Stapf of Fullerton.
He was a friend to many and a stranger to none.
A private family service is planned.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Nashville, Tenn.
