Anthony David Totoro/Drinkhouse a.k.a Toto, was born Feb. 26, 1998, with a room full of loved ones to greet him, and he passed on Monday, April 25, at his home.
His family’s lives forever changed by Chunks. His early years were filled with love and friendship. He had a relationship with Christ and was active in his church. Although in his later years he struggled with life, he remained our Ant. Anthony had many people in his life who loved him and who he loved back he was able to make a friend with almost anyone he met.
He is survived by dad and mom Dave and Robin Totoro, his brother Matt Drinkhouse, his sister Krista Totoro, his nephews Austin Totoro and Robbie Hamilton, his uncle Gil Drinkhouse, aunt Merrie and uncle Herrbie Densmore, his cousins Josh Drinkhouse, Marissa Quintana, Ashley Siems, his great aunt Frankie and uncle Wayne, his great aunt Nene and uncle Mike, his best friends Nala and Luna, Rachel Sonyi, David McPherson and Devon Brown. Many that were called aunts, as well cousins, second cousins, friends and those he considered family.
He is preceded in death by brother Evin Totoro, his nana and pop Drinkhouse, uncle Chuck Drinkhouse, grandma and grandpa T, uncle Charlie Totoro and many more loved ones. His family will be gathering at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 12, at Active Church, 12954 Bryant St., Yucaipa, to remember his life and comfort each other in his passing.
