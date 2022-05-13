Annette Torres, 62 of Thermal, passed away on April 18, 2022.
She was a member of the Torres Martinez Desert Cahuil¬la Indians, and of Jesus Christ is Lord Church.
Annette grew up in Banning and attended Banning Schools, being of the Class of 1978. She loved her family, and taking care of her animals and plants.
Annette is survived by her siblings Spencer (Jenny) Lyons, Rose Tortes, Saturnino Torres Jr., Stan (Lynette) Torres, Theresa Torres, Raymond (Brenda) Torres and Willis Torres; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents Saturnino and Florence Torres; sisters Rowena Torres, Wilma Duro, Hazel Duro and Charlotte Torres; nephews Douglas Duro, Derek and Joe Tortes; and niece Rachel Torres Garcia.
Annette’s work entailed working as a confectioner at Fun in The Sun Candies a chocolate candy store in Palm Springs, at Deutsche in Banning, creating parts, and lastly working for her tribe as a carpenter apprentice.
Visitation will be held 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, May 13, at Forest Lawn in Coachella, and services will beat 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 14, at Jesus Christ is Lord Church on the Torres Martinez Reservation, with burial to follow at Toro Cemetery.
