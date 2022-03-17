Anne Henderson, 86, residing in Post Falls, Idaho since February 2015, went home to the Lord on Jan. 31, 2022.
A first generation American, Anne was born Aug. 23, 1935 to Greek immigrants, Andrew and Violeta Zacharias in Jersey City, N.J.
Anne was the youngest of seven children.
Anne went to Rhema University in Tulsa, Okla., where she earned her Associates Degree in helps ministries.
Anne earned her bachelor's degree in Theological Studies through Resurrection Life. She was active in the Resurrection Life Ministries for 20 years, serving in the Helps Ministry.
Anne enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, playing cards, reading/studying her Bible and doing for others.
Survivors: daughters: Andrea Wilson and her husband Joel Wilson of Post Falls, Idaho; Alexis Sandner and Rick Sandner of Mosinee, Wis.; and Beatrice Cowan and Andrew Cowan of Surprise Ariz.; grandchildren Zachary Ely of Post Falls, Idaho; Joshua Ely and his wife Jennifer Ely of Luray, Va.; Calen Wells and his wife Danielle Wells of Reno, Nev.; Cheyne Wells and his wife Jennifer Wells of Redlands; and Renee and Ellie Cowan of Surprise; great-grandchildren: Richard Ely of Post Falls; Andrew Ely of Luray, Va. and Makalah Ely of Waldo, Ark.; Ryder and Serynn Wells of Redlands; and Grace and Miles Wells of Reno, Nev.; sisters: Bess Hanson of Beaumont; and Mary Dattilo of Beaumont; 18 nieces and nephews; brother-in-law: roger henderson of Oakland, Ore.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Hospice of North Idaho in memory of Anne Henderson.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday April 3, 2022 at 1 p.m., located at Solero at The Greens, Oakmont Club House 1550 Fairway Dr. Beaumont, 92223. Please call (951) 845-8648 for more information.
Banquet to follow at 02:30 p.m.
