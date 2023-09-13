Anna Odela Le Vezu, born Jan. 29, 1948, passed away Aug. 21, 2023.
Anna was born in Brawley, Calif. After she was married to her husband Gregory E. Le Vezu on Dec. 15, 1967, she moved to Banning and lived there for 40-plus years until recently when she and Gregory resided in Lone Oak, Texas.
Anna was loved by all; she was funny, friendly and, most of all, loving to everyone she met in life. She and her sister Sandra were known as the “Sweet” girls of Beaumont High School and graduated in 1966. Anna befriended all. She had a bubbly personality. During her younger years, she enjoyed being a livestock judge at local fairs. She also worked for the family business as an accountant. Anna loved the art of cooking, which led her to teach a class on microwave cooking at Mount San Jacinto College College, where she graduated from in 1969. She earned her Associate’s Degree in Arts. She also worked as the main banker at the Spa Resort Casino, Palm Springs. She enjoyed reading romance and mystery novels, arts and crafts, as well as sewing in her spare time. Anna loved to travel alongside her husband on cruises. She enjoyed taking and sharing pictures of her lifetime memories with all.
Anna was preceded in death by her parents Alvin and Jean Phillips of Cherry Valley, where she was a caretaker to them, up until their last breaths.
She leaves behind her children Lori of Beaumont, Gregory A. and spouse Mirna of Wylie, Texas, Sandra of Beaumont, Jeremy and spouse Cheryl of Banning; grandchildren Randy and spouse Mario, John and spouse Chelsea, Faith, Emilio, Camille, Shane and Joseph; great-grandchild Stefanie; siblings Sandra Smitter-Harris, James, Tom, Tim and Terry Phillips. She also leaves behind her friends and extended family.
A celebration of life for Anna will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at Sandals Church, 14093 Business Center Dr., Moreno Valley. A reception will follow.
