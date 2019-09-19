Anna Martin passed away on Sept. 15 in her home in Banning at age 94. She was born at Soboba Indian Hospital on Aug. 26, 1925.
Martin was a life long resident of the Morongo Indian Reservation and Banning High School graduate, class of 1943.
She is survived by daughters, Sarah Siva of Banning and Ann Nelson of Banning; and brother, Calvin Sunday Martin of Banning.
She leaves behind 10 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild. She is preceded in death by father John Martin, mother Sarah Morongo, daughter Joyce Martin and Bubs Po, all of Banning.
Services will be held on Sept. 20 starting at 6 p.m. for an all night wake at Morongo Moravian Church.
Funeral will be held on Sept. 21 at Morongo Moravian Church at 10 a.m. Burial will immediately follow funeral service at Moravian Cemetery.
