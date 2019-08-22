Ann Rider, 82, was born July 1, 1937 and passed away peacefully on Aug. 20.
She was ready to make her trip to Heaven and see her Lord Jesus, her son Robert, and loved ones.
Ann was born in Scottsdale, Ariz. and came to Southern California to become a young bride to Bill Rider at the tender age of 16.
Ann and Bill celebrated their 65th anniversary last September.
Ann’s love for her Lord, her husband and her family shone through all that she said and did, and she loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren passionately.
She was always feeding and caring for the children, and was a grandma who knew how to pray for her family.
Ann is survived by her husband Bill, their daughters Kathy Parker (Ron), Sue Webb (Joe) and nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
As the scripture reads, “Her children rise up and call her blessed, and her husband also, and he praises her.” –Proverbs 31:28.
