Andres Lerma

Andy Lerma passed away Jan. 28, at Kaiser Permanente in Moreno Valley.

He was born May 17, 1957, in Tempe, Ariz. to Andres, Sr. and Manuela (Diaz) Lerma. He lived in Beaumont with his wife Marie.

Andy proudly served in the Marine Corps; and worked for the Calimesa Post Office for 33 years serving the community as a mail carrier with a diligent work ethic and a friendly demeanor.

Andy and Marie retired together Dec. 30, 2016 and enjoyed spending time at their second home in Prescott, Ariz.

Andy enjoyed playing golf, traveling with family and being an involved grandfather.

Andy is survived by his wife Marie Lerma of Beaumont; children Andrew (Tesha) Lerma of Beaumont, Veronica (Juan) Robledo of Beaumont, Sarah (Robert) Ronquillo of Fontana; stepchildren Brian (Sara) Hallberg of Missouri, Christine (Jeff) Delahunty of Murrieta; father Andres Lerma, Sr. of Texas; siblings Eva Estrada, Rick Lerma, Emily Searing, Carlos Lerma, and their spouses; 12 grandchildren and six step-grandchildren.

A private family memorial service will be held.

